Latest DreamWorks animation is the new offering at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible, not helped by being prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective mum has banned her from ever getting in the water.

The reason why becomes apparent when Ruby finally breaks the rules and discovers she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indianna Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12A) is still the big noise at the High Street venue this week as it fully opens with showings every day.

Lana Condor voices the title character in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Photo: Getty Images

Most Popular

And as well as Ruby Gillman, youngsters can also enjoy The Little Mermaid (PG) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG), while this weekend’s Kids Club film is Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6 – film times are subject to change):

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A): Fri 14:25 17:35 20:00; Sat 13:10 14:10 17:20 19:25 20:30; Sun 13:10 14:10 17:20 19:30 20:30; Mon 14:50 17:40 (subtitled) 19:30; Tue & Wed 14:50 17:40 19:30; Thu 14:20 17:35 20:30.

MATTHEW BOURNE’S SLEEPING BEAUTY (PG): Sun 15:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NO HARD FEELINGS (15): Fri 15:00 20:45; Sat 17:45 20:10; Sun 20:05, Mon-Wed 18:00 20:45; Thu 20:45.

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00 12:55.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 16:30; Sat & Sun 11:10 14:20; Mon-Thu 16:30 20:20.

THE FLASH (12A): Fri 17:00 19:30; Sat & Sun 16:25 20:00; Mon & Wed 20:20; Thu 20:30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Fri 17:25; Sat 11:30 15:00; Sun 11:30 17:15; Mon-Wed 14:45 17:30; Thu 14:50 17:30.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Fri 14:20 20:10; Sat & Sun 17:15; Mon-Wed 15:00; Thu 17:50.

KIDS CLUB: LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: BIG GEORGE FOREMAN (12A): Thu 15:00.