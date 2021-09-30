Latest movie line-up and times as new James Bond film lands at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
New James Bond film No Time To Die is the big new movie at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week as Daniel Craig returns for his fifth and final outing as 007.
Away from Bond, film fans can also enjoy the story of the young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, while Marvel fans can enjoy the latest offering in the franchise, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
For younger cinema fans, there is Paw Patrol: The Movie and Ainbo: The Spirit of the Amazon.
Show times (from Friday, October 1 to Thursday, October 7).
AINBO: THE SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (PG): Fri 13:35, 13:35; Sat 11:00, 13:50; Sun 11:00, 13:50; Mon 15:35; Tue 15:35; Wed 15:35; Thu 15:35.
FREE GUY (12A): Fri 17:55; Sat 12:55 18:00; Sun 12:55 18:00; Mon 17:25; Tue 17:25; Wed 17:25; Thu 17:25.
NO TIME TO DIE (12A): Fri 11:10, 12:00, 13:25, 14:20, 16:40, 17:30, 19:55, 20:20, 20:45; Sat 11:10, 13:25, 14:20, 16:40, 17:30, 19:55, 20:20, 20:45; Sun 11:10, 13:25, 14:20, 16:40, 17:30, 19:55, 20:45; Mon 13:00, 14:05, 16:15, 18:45, 19:25, 20:10; Tue-Thu 13:00, 14:05, 15:30, 16:15, 18:45, 19:30, 20:10.
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Fri 11:40 (parent and toddler session); Sat 11:25; Sun 11:25.
SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (12A): Fri 17:55; Sat 11:10 15:20 20:35; Sun 11:10 15:20 20:20; Mon 13:00 17:20; Tue 13:00, 17:20, 19:45; Wed 13:00, 17:20, 19:45; Thu 13:00, 17:20, 19:45.
THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (15): Fri 15:20 15:25 20:45; Sat 15:35 18:05; Sun 15:35 18:05 20:35; Mon 13:55 16:20; Tue 13:00; Wed 13:00; Thu 13:00.