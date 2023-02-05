Latest production from Mansfield Ops promises to be a Dolly good show
The waiting is almost over for members of Mansfield Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society as they return to the stage soon to wow local audiences with their latest musical production.
Mansfield Ops will present the hit show 9 to 5 The Musical at the Mansfield Palace Theatre, running from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 19.
The popular musical features a great score from the legendary Queen of Country Dolly Parton and has proved a hit wherever it has been performed.
The show is inspired by the famous movie from 1980 which starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dabney Coleman.
At the helm for 9 To 5 The Musical are director and choregrapher Cassey Brough-Savage, associate director Pam Frith and musical director Roger Holland.
The talented cast is headed by Carolyn Frith as Violet Newstead, Helen Mumby as Dora-Lee Rhodes, Amy Shaw as Judy Bernly and Sean Curtis as Franklin Hart Jr.
Performances run from the Wednesday to Saturday evening, starting at 7.15pm, with a Saturday and Sunday matinee starting at 2.30pm.
9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.
Three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss, who is soon to get his comeuppance, in this outrageous, thought-provoking, romantic, comedy tale.
By concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office or will their plans unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?
This hilarious production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business.
Mansfield Ops has been entertaining local audiences for well over 100 years now and members were delighted to be awarded as the winner of the Best Musical 2019 for the production of Guys And Dolls, by NODA East Midlands.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society added: “We are having great fun rehearsing this wonderful musical and would be delighted for you to join us at the Mansfield Palace Theatre to watch this very funny, uplifting and empowering show.”
Tickets to see 9 To 5 The Musical at the Leeming Street-based venue are £18 each.
Bookings can be made in a number of different ways.
Through the society, you can email [email protected] for more information or go to www.mansfieldops.co.uk or www.facebook.com/mansfieldops
You can also book tickets via the venue by going to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or calling 01623 633133.
