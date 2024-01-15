​Comedy fans in Nottinghamshire will want to get their tickets nice and early for the forthcoming visits to the area from these stand-up aces.

Frank Skinner is to perform his latest show 30 Years Of Dirt at Nottingham Theatre Royal in April.

​Frank Skinner needs little in the way of introduction after such a long and illustrious career and the legendary performer will be bringing his new show 30 Years Of Dirt to Nottingham Theatre Royal on April 28.

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and seven nights at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End, comic legend Frank Skinner is back on the road with his critically acclaimed new show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Most Popular

Before then, Geoff Norcott can be seen at Mansfield Palace on February 14 with his new live show Basic Bloke.

For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this time around he also has a mission. As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

Check out Chris McCausland when he performs Yonks at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

It’s been a rough couple of years for blokes. Toxic masculinity ruined it for your standard model, who have been put under the microscope like never before. At first glance, there’s not much to examine – there’s no Bloke 2.0.

Taking up his own bloke’s-eye-view, Geoff can see that your man in the street, average Joe, man on the Clapham Omnibus and your John Smiths just keep plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, super-hero films, sporting autobiographies, wearing socks at all times and strategically burying feelings when necessary.

For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, rising star Chris McCausland visits Nottingham Playhouse to perform latest live show Yonks on November 22.

Comedian Geoff Norcott is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre. (Photo credit: Karla Gowlett)

You might have enjoyed Chris in action on Scared of the Dark, Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg, and more but now you can sample a live performance from the stand-up ace.

He’s been called an “overnight success” – even though he’s been doing this for yonks! Chris is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up that has literally been yonks in the making.