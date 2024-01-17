Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Il Rosso, Mansfield, Thursday, February 8.

Following a successful launch in November, Funhouse Comedy Club brings another night full of laughter to Il Rosso soon.

Topping the bill is Mandy Muden, the only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit.

Hal Cruttenden is among the comics appearing on February 8 at Funhouse Comedy Club in Mansfield.

She has appeared on numerous TV programmes including most recently ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, where the judges gave her a standing ovation, taking her through to the semi-finals.

In 2023, she also made the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent. Her string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes leaves her audience in tears of laughter.

Opening the night will be the acclaimed funnyman Hal Cruttenden. Having a background in professional acting, he has made numerous TV appearances including Live at The Apollo, McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Would I Lie To You, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Mock The Week and The Great British Bake Off – Extra Slice.

With his ability to mix the personal and the political he delivers an energetic and absorbing performance.

Compere for the night will be the highly talented Patrick Draper.

Details: For more, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk