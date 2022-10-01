Laughs galore from Jongleurs Legends in Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show

The quartet will be relentless in their bid to ensure that you have a great night. Individually, they are a major comedy force and collectively will blow you away.

New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the scene, Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer, Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy and Mike Gunn is one of the most revered performers on the circuit.