Laughs galore when Alasdair Beckett-King hits the road with new tour in 2024

Alasdair Beckett-King is to perform his latest show Nevermore in the area next year (Photo credit: Edward Moore)

Nottingham New Theatre, April 10.

Rising comic star Alasdair Becket King is thrilled to be taking his sellout Edinburgh Fringe show Nevermore on tour across the UK.

With several viral internet hits, appearances on Mock The Week, a debut performance on Comedy Central Live and an upcoming debut on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown later this year, two sensational children’s books and a sell-out UK tour earlier this year under his (vegan leather) belt, Alastair is delighted to be going back on the road in 2024.

In Alastair’s traditionally silly, surreal style, Nevermore is, on paper, a diatribe against The North Sea. In reality, it is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens. It is also a real show with jokes and everything.

Alasdair won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered enthusiastic critical response plus an Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year.

Alongside his TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK.