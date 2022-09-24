Laughs galore when comic legend Harry Hill hits stage in Nottingham
Harry Hill – Pedigree Fun
Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 16.
One of the country’s most beloved comedy performers is back on the road and will pop into the area for a Nottingham performance soon.
Pedigree Fun sees Harry triumphantly return with his first solo tour since the critically acclaimed sell-out tour Sausage Time in 2013, with brand new jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing, one-man-spectacular.
Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.
Harry Hill explained: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it.
”It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”
And yes, Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who added: “What can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”
With three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Perrier Best Newcomer Award to his name so far, comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill is one of the UK's best-loved, most respected and inventive entertainers.
Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Mark Harrison
