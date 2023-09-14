Don't miss Mum's The Word when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 8.

Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable moments as Mum's The Word, the hit comedy sketch show, drops in at the Leeming Street-based venue.

Headlining the cast is Cheryl Fergison, known for her roles in Catherine Tate’s Hard Cell on Netflix and the popular TV series Eastenders.

Joined by actresses Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney, Cheryl and her fellow mums will take audiences on an emotional journey through the ups and downs of motherhood.

After the success of its 2022 tour, Mum’s the Word is back with a perfect mix of original comical sketches and fresh hilarious heartwarming stories that are too embarrassing and personal to share even with one's closest friends.

Producer Anna Anikeyeva, herself a new mum, stated: "As a new mum, this show has left me filled with joy and a sense of camaraderie. It is everything I didn't know me and my new mum friends needed."

In Mum's the Word, no subject is taboo, and no thought too private. The brave and hilarious women on stage fearlessly delve into the intricacies of motherhood, sharing experiences both good and bad, insights, and lessons learned along the way.

For more on tickets, you can go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call on 01623 463133.