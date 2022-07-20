Laughs galore when Scott Bennett hits stage soon at Just The Tonic in Nottingham

Just The Tonic, Metronome, Nottingham, October 1.

The comedian has been blazing a trail through the stand-up circuit for the best part of a decade and has a hometown gig lined up soon as part of latest live tour Great Scott!!

He’s written for many high-profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford, and recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo.

Comic Scott Bennett performs at Just The Tonic in his home city of Nottingham later this year.

In massive demand as a comedy writer and with regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, Scott is an act on the verge of breaking through to the big time.

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live streamed stand-up show from his actual garden shed.

The show has had over 150,000 views. As a filmmaker and writer of comedy shorts Scott has had his work selected for The Beeston Film Festival and the New York City Comedy Shorts Festival.