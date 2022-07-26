Laughs galore with comic Kerry Godliman's latest show BOSH at Nottingham Glee.

Comedian and actor Kerry Godliman

Nottingham Glee, September 30.

The charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted and acclaimed stand-up and actor is back on tour after a ‘break’ (otherwise known as ‘Lockdown’) with latest live show BOSH.

Between a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles and doilies, Kerryneeds to offload.

Join her for this thinly disguised therapy session.

Kerry is a familiar figure from appearances on the likes of After Life, Whitstable Pearl, Adult Material, Save Me, Derek, Bad Move, Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, Taskmaster, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Call The Midwife, and has been heard on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Details: For more, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham