Jason Manford is performing at arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.

Jason Manford

​Sheffield Utilita Arena, November 14/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 30.

Jason Manford is hitting the road again later this year with his latest stand-up comedy show A Manford All Seasons.

Jason’s last stand-up show, Like Me, saw him play 280 shows across the country, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews night after night.

A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest offering that will feature his iconic observational comedy.

Jason said: ”People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy. It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no OFCOM! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world. It feels like it’s been ages.”

Salford-born Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting, and singing on both stage and screen.Away from comedy, Jason has hosted many shows including Sunday Night at The Palladium, and The Royal Variety Performance.

Details: For tickets, go to https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/ or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com