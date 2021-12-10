Comic ace Sara Pascoe has announced a show at Nottingham Theatre Royal for early 2023.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 29, 2023.

The star of BBC2 stand-up special Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads is back with a brand-new stand-up show.Sara decided she wanted to be famous at 14.Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday – but look at her now… (please look, she needs you to look. And clap. And laugh. And then clap again).Sara Pascoe is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind, and is the host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.Sara also wrote and performed the BBC Radio 4 series Modern Monkey and the BBC2 short Sara Pascoe vs Monogamy, which was inspired by first book Animal. Her second book, Sex Power Money, was a bestseller.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk

