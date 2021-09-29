The band, one of the most influential names in British roots music is appearing at the Mansfield Palace Theatre, during its rescheduled Steeleye Span 2020 UK Tour, on Sunday, October 17.

The guitarist, vocalist and keyboard player, Julian Littman told the Chad that Steeleye had played Mansfield before and had “a great time.”

"It was the first bunch of gigs that we did with The Wintersmith Project and we were delighted with the way it was received.” he said.

Steeleye Span with Maddy Prior are celebrating 50 years of pioneering folk rock music

"Because it was new material, we were always worried about how it would go down with the audience, but they seemed to love the new songs and were very receptive.

“We are really looking forward to playing again in Mansfield. Steeleye haven’t gigged for nearly two years, so to come out and play live is a real privilege. The Stainsby folk festival was cancelled this year, it will be on next year. In the meantime, they people from the area can come out and have an enjoyable evening of folk/rock. We look forwards to seeing everyone.”

The band, which helped change the face of British folk music, formed in 1969. The following year, would mark a major milestone when the band released its debut album Hark The Village Wait.

Later, the band had hits including the acapella Latin carol Gaudete, giving a Christmas chart entry in 1973 and a No 5 hit in 1975 with All Around My Hat produced by Mike Batt.

Maddy Prior

Over the years there have been a host of line-up changes, band members have included Maddy Pior, Martin Carthy, Ashley Hutchings, Rick Kemp, Bob Johnson, Nigel Pegrun, John Kirkpatrick, Tim Hart, Tim Harries and Liam Genockey.

In 1995, the band celebrated its 25th anniversary with a one-off reunion of all members past and present for a charity gig at the Forum in London.

Now at its 50th anniversary, the present line-up is Maddy Prior (vocals), Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman,(guitar/keyboards and vocals) Andrew Sinclair (guitar), Violeta Vicci (violin and backing vocals), Benji Kirkpatrick (guitar and backing vocals) and Roger Carey (bass).

Maddy Prior

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the recognisable vocals of Maddy, and the latest seven piece line-up features some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene.

Their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of key tracks from its earliest albums, plus favourites and gems from the band’s long and famous career.

Maddy, herself has long been known as a “true legend” of folk and popular music. Her voice is still remarkable, and still swoops and soars in harmony and melody.

It will be hard to imagine how Steeleye will survive without her at the helm, when she eventually does decide to hang up her hat (the one with the green willow around it).

Julian Littman Steeleye Span

But for now, audiences, including Mansfield, still have a chance to enjoy her vocal talents and watch she still dances infectiously to the jigs and reels.

You can see Steeleye Span, at the Mansfield Palace Theatre, Leeming Street. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: £27/£24(concs) Box Office: 01623 633133

See the band’s website at https://steeleyespan.org.uk/ and watch them on You Tube Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKZlsBbtCRw

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Maddy Prior

"The band is looking forward to coming back to Mansfield" - Julian Littman is guitarist, keyboard player and vocalist for Steeleye Span