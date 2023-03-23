Legendary hitman John Wick is back at Hucknall's Arc Cinema for more high octane action

With the price on his head ever increasing, the legendary hitman takes his fight against the High Table and uncovers a path to defeating them.

But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy, with powerful alliances across the globe, and forces that turn old friends into foes as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Also new this week is the hilarious and heartwarming 80 for Brady (12A), starring Jane Fonda and Sally Fields, which is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play

Keanu Reeves stars in John Wick: Chapter 4. Photo: Getty Images/Lionsgate

Also showing on Thursday, March 30 is NT Live: Life of Pi, the Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel being brought to life on the big screen in a new way.

Film times for the week (Friday, March 24 to Thursday, March 30 – film times are subject to change):

80 FOR BRADY (12A): Fri 15:00 17:40 19:45; Sat & Sun 13:05 15:00 20:00; Mon 15:00 17:50 20:25; Tue & Wed 15:00 17:50 20:30; Thu 17:45.

CREED III (12A): Fri 14:55; Sat & Sun 12:30; Mon-Wed 15:15 20:25; Thu 20:50.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 (15): Fri 15:30 17:15 19:00 20:05; Sat & Sun 15:45 16:45 19:10 20:05; Mon 15:30 17:05 19:30; Tue & Wed 15:30 17:10 19:30; Thu 15:30 17:30 19:30.

NT LIVE: LIFE OF PI (12A): Thu 19:00.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat & Sun 11:15 13:30 15:10.

SCREAM 6 (18): Fri 15:00; Sat & Sun 17:25; Mon-Wed 17:45; Thu 16:00.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (PG): Fri 17:25 20:35; Sat & Sun 11:15 14:00 17:05 19:50; Mon-Wed 15:00 20:00; Thu 14:45 20:00.

KIDS CLUB: EPIC TAILS (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: CREED III (12A): Thu 15:00.