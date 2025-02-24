Legendary musical Miss Saigon to visit Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2026

New dates for a major UK tour of Miss Saigon have been announced, following huge public demand as Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical is reborn.

The exciting new production will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from March 24 to April 4, 2026 as one of seven new venues on its UK 2025/2026 tour.

Of the new production, legendary producer Cameron Mackintosh commented: “Over 35 years after Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon first opened to international success, I am delighted that this powerful heart-wrenching love story has remained timeless around the world.

"The story of two young people - an American soldier and a Vietnamese girl - who fall in love as their lives are torn apart by war, ultimately causing a mother to sacrifice her life for her child, has become a worldwide hit, as well as one of the most popular musicals ever in Asian countries, with separate companies regularly playing in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.”

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer.

There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical Miss Saigon became one of the most successful musicals in history.

The soaring musical score features the hits songs The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream.

September 2024 marked 35 years since the show’s opening in the West End.

Miss Saigon has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and four Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by more than 38 million people worldwide.

For more on tickets for this production's visit to the venue next year, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.