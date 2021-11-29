Leona Lewis to play Christmas 2022 dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues
Leona Lewis – Christmas With Love
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 6, 2022/Sheffield City Hall, December 14, 2022.
The record-breaking global sensation has announced a major UK tour for Christmas 2022. Tickets are due to go on sale from 9.30am on Friday, December 3.Leona’s evening of Christmas classics and greatest hits follows the release of Christmas, With Love Always, the special repackaged release of 2013 studio album Christmas, With Love. 2013’s Christmas, With Love is perhaps best known for its lead single One More Sleep, an original song which saw Leona break the record for the most Top Five hits for a British female solo artist. Leona said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my UK headline tour for 2022! After such a challenging year I can’t wait to celebrate with my fans and experience that feeling of togetherness again”
Details: For more on the shows, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk