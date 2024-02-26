Libertines line up Nottingham and Sheffield live dates for later in the year

Check out gigs by The Libertines at Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Rock City, October 21/Sheffield Octagon, November 4.

The much-loved British band are to release latest album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29 and have announced more live dates for later in the year.​

The last gang in town, The Libertines perform once-seen-never-forgotten live shows and are here to save humanity from holograms, virtual reality and AI auto-tuning, so switch off your pocket-held marketing machine and come and experience raw analogue euphoria at the hands of these delirious musical chaos-mongers.

The Libertines are Peter Doherty (vocals/guitar), Carl Barât (vocals/guitar) John Hassall (bass guitar) and Gary Powell (drums).

Up to date, the band have released three acclaimed albums: Up The Bracket (2002); The Libertines (2004); and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).

Details: For more on tickets for the gigs, go to www.thelibertines.com