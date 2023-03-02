The stats have been released as a tie-in with World Book Day, taking place this year on March 2.

Nottingham Central Library is the main public lending library in Nottingham city, with the first having opened in 1868.

A new site for the central library is currently under development, with opening anticipated in the summer this year.

Babbel approached Nottingham Central Library and asked them to identify the most borrowed European foreign language books from their records.

Highlighting multiculturalism in the city’s heritage, the library has identified the most borrowed European language works in multiple languages.

Most-borrowed foreign language books, language by language:

French: Deuils de miel by Franck Thilliez

English Translation: Mourning of Honey

Deuils de miel is a thriller by Franck Thilliez published in 2006. It is the sequel to Train d’enfer pour Ange rouge.

German: Erzählungen by Heinrich Böll

English Translation: Stories

Heinrich Böll is considered to be one of the foremost German writers of the post-war period, and is a winner for the Nobel Prize in literature.

Italian: Suburbia Killer (Italian edition) by Harlan Coben

English version of book published: The Innocent

Mandarin: Shi hun ren (試婚人/试婚人) by Yan Le (乐颜) Taiwanese writer

English translation: The Marriage Trial/The Trial Marriage

Spanish: Diatriba de amor contra un hombre sentado by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

English translation: Diatribe of Love against a Seated Man

Polish: Świadectwo by Stanisław Dziwisz

English translation: (Literal translation) Testimonial, (published in English as ‘A Life with Karol: My Forty-year Friendship with the Man who Became Pope)

A book by Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz about his long-time friendship with Pope John Paul II.

Linguistic expert Lucy Trowbridge, at Babbel, commented: “One of the best ways to expand your vocabulary is through reading. Whether learning a language for the first time or honing your skills, reading has been shown to increase your exposure to new words and introduce a whole range of grammatical structures. A key tool for learning a language is access to books in the target language.

"Nottingham is a culturally diverse city, with many different languages spoken by the population - including Urdu, Polish, and Mandarin - so it is great to see that the library caters to the multicultural population, as well as allowing anybody in the city to explore new languages through reading.”

Babbel develops and operates an ecosystem of interconnected online language learning experiences and is driven by the purpose of creating mutual understanding through language.

