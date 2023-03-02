Library reveals city’s most borrowed foreign language books
Leading language learning platform Babbel has partnered with Nottingham Central Library to identify the city’s most-borrowed European foreign language books.
The stats have been released as a tie-in with World Book Day, taking place this year on March 2.
Nottingham Central Library is the main public lending library in Nottingham city, with the first having opened in 1868.
A new site for the central library is currently under development, with opening anticipated in the summer this year.
Inspired not only by the library’s expansive collection, but also Nottingham’s local history preserved throughout the library’s shelves, Babbel approached Nottingham Central Library and asked them to identify the most borrowed European foreign language books from their records.
Highlighting multiculturalism in the city’s heritage, the library has identified the most borrowed European language works in multiple languages.
Most borrowed foreign language book is in Spanish:
Diatriba de amor contra un hombre sentado by Gabriel García Márquez
English translation: Diatribe of Love Against a Seated Man
Most-borrowed foreign language books, language by language:
French: Deuils de miel by Franck Thilliez
English Translation: Mourning of Honey
Deuils de miel is a thriller by Franck Thilliez published in 2006. It is the sequel to Train d’enfer pour Ange rouge.
German: Erzählungen by Heinrich Böll
English Translation: Stories
Heinrich Böll is considered to be one of the foremost German writers of the post-war period, and is a winner for the Nobel Prize in literature.
Italian: Suburbia Killer (Italian edition) by Harlan Coben
English version of book published: The Innocent
Mandarin: Shi hun ren (試婚人/试婚人) by Yan Le (乐颜) Taiwanese writer
English translation: The Marriage Trial/The Trial Marriage
Polish: Świadectwo by Stanisław Dziwisz
English translation: (Literal translation) Testimonial, (published in English as ‘A Life with Karol: My Forty-year Friendship with the Man who Became Pope)
A book by Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz about his long-time friendship with Pope John Paul II.
Linguistic expert Lucy Trowbridge, at Babbel, commented: “One of the best ways to expand your vocabulary is through reading. Whether learning a language for the first time or honing your skills, reading has been shown to increase your exposure to new words and introduce a whole range of grammatical structures. A key tool for learning a language is access to books in the target language.
"Nottingham is a culturally diverse city, with many different languages spoken by the population - including Urdu, Polish, and Mandarin - so it is great to see that the library caters to the multicultural population, as well as allowing anybody in the city to explore new languages through reading.”
Babbel develops and operates an ecosystem of interconnected online language learning experiences and is driven by the purpose of creating mutual understanding through language.
This means building products that help people connect and communicate across cultures. The Babbel App, Babbel Live, Babbel Podcasts and Babbel for Business products focus on using a new language in the real world, in real situations, with real people.
For more information, visit www.babbel.com or download the apps in the App Store or Play Store
