Lift off in Hucknall for new Scarlett Johansson moon landing movie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, marketing marvel Kelly Jones (Johansson) is brought in to fix NASA's public image.
Sparks duly fly in all directions as Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task.
And when the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up – and the countdown truly begins.
The cast also includes Chris Evans, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia and Ray Romano.
Also still showing this week is Kevin Costner’s American Civil War epic Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A), Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer experiencing life in a biker gang in The Bikeriders (15) and the apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One (15), while this week’s Silver Screen film is Younger: Looking Forward To Getting Older (PG):
And there’s plenty on for kids with A Greyhound of a Girl (U), IF (U), The Garfield Movie (U), Inside Out 2 (U) and this week’s Kids Club offering, Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U).
Film times for the week (Friday, July 5 to Thursday, July 11 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):
A Greyhound of a Girl (U): Sat & Sun 11:15.
A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Fri 15:45, 18:00, 20:15, 20:55; Sat-Wed 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Thu 18:00, 20:15.
Fly Me To The Moon (12A): Sat, Sun & Thu 19:30.
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 15:30, 19:20; Mon 17:45, 19:20.
IF (U): Sat & Sun 13:05; Mon 20:30.
Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 16:00, 16:25, 18:15, 18:40; Sat & Sun 11:30, 12:30, 13:45, 14:45, 16:00, 17:00, 18:15; Mon 15:15, 16:00, 18:15; Tue & Wed 16:00, 17:00, 18:15, 19:30; Thu 16:00, 17:00, 18:15.
The Bikeriders (15): Fri-Thu 20:30.
The Garfield Movie (U): Sat & Sun 13:20.
Kids Club: Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Younger: Looking Forward To Getting Older (PG): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.