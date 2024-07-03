Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blasting on to the big screen at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week are Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the comedy-drama Fly Me To The Moon (12A).

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, marketing marvel Kelly Jones (Johansson) is brought in to fix NASA's public image.

Sparks duly fly in all directions as Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up – and the countdown truly begins.

Scarlett Johansson stars in Fly Me To The Moon at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

The cast also includes Chris Evans, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia and Ray Romano.

Also still showing this week is Kevin Costner’s American Civil War epic Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A), Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer experiencing life in a biker gang in The Bikeriders (15) and the apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One (15), while this week’s Silver Screen film is Younger: Looking Forward To Getting Older (PG):

And there’s plenty on for kids with A Greyhound of a Girl (U), IF (U), The Garfield Movie (U), Inside Out 2 (U) and this week’s Kids Club offering, Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film times for the week (Friday, July 5 to Thursday, July 11 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

A Greyhound of a Girl (U): Sat & Sun 11:15.

A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Fri 15:45, 18:00, 20:15, 20:55; Sat-Wed 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Thu 18:00, 20:15.

Fly Me To The Moon (12A): Sat, Sun & Thu 19:30.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 15:30, 19:20; Mon 17:45, 19:20.

IF (U): Sat & Sun 13:05; Mon 20:30.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 16:00, 16:25, 18:15, 18:40; Sat & Sun 11:30, 12:30, 13:45, 14:45, 16:00, 17:00, 18:15; Mon 15:15, 16:00, 18:15; Tue & Wed 16:00, 17:00, 18:15, 19:30; Thu 16:00, 17:00, 18:15.

The Bikeriders (15): Fri-Thu 20:30.

The Garfield Movie (U): Sat & Sun 13:20.

Kids Club: Combat Wombat: Double Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.