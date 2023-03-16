Limelight Orchestra will perform at the fundraising concert Grateful, to take place in Nottingham on April 29.

​Nottingham Albert Hall, April 29.

A new show celebrating local heroes will feature songs from West End and Broadway musicals performed by the renowned Notts-based Limelight Orchestra and military veterans from the Help for Heroes Choir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two Grateful shows on April 29, will involve hits from Hamilton, Les Miserables, Matilda, Miss Saigon, Hairspray, Dear Evan Hansen and more.

Most Popular

There will be 14 vocalists, a 30-piece orchestra and choir taking to the stage for two performances at

3.30pm and 7.30pm, with proceeds going to Help for Heroes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cat Orton, creative director at Limelight Orchestra, said: “The idea for ‘Grateful’ came out of the pandemic, we wanted to give something back to those we are thankful for in our local communities.

"Everyone’s heroes are different, and we wanted our concert to reflect that, so we’ve aimed to include something for everyone whether it’s a song about a superhero or a loved one that inspires them.

The Help For Heroes Choir (Photo by Ashley Duckerin)

"We want people to leave feeling uplifted and grateful for the many heroes in their lives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Limelight Orchestra are renowned for their sensational music performances with past shows including the music of James Bond, Platinum Jubilee Proms, an ‘Interstellar’ space themed event at Lincoln Cathedral and a classical retrospective of Ibiza house music dance anthems.

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service. It supports them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives.

The charity’s celebrated choir, which has performed at venues including Salisbury Cathedral, Abbey Road Studios and 10 Downing Street, will be making a guest appearance at the ‘Grateful’ concert.

They will be joining the orchestra on stage to sing You Will be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, which is based on a young man who struggles with social anxiety and loneliness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caroline Rawlins, Help for Heroes’ Choir lead, added: “We chose this song as the lyrics resonate deeply with our choir. Help for Heroes is all about championing the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service.

“When they join as members, they find that they are not alone and that there is support our there from a community of like-minded individuals.

The choir helps reduce loneliness, improves confidence and gives members a sense of purpose as they share experiences and build friendships.”

For more on tickets, you can go to www.skiddle.com or www.alberthallnottingham.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement