The Dangerous Summer have a gig coming up soon in Nottingham

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, October 4.

Now established among the alt-rock world’s elite, a gig by The Dangerous Summer is always a special occasion and fans in the area will be able to sample this experience for themselves soon when the band plays at the city centre venue.

The Dangerous Summer’s passionate delivery, confessional authenticity, and deeply resonant musical storytelling define their sound.

The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for important life moments for a diverse group of listeners spread across the globe.

The audience is more family than a fanbase.

The community feeling is apparent at every gig, from Slam Dunk to Riot Fest, from touring with State Champs to headlining shows.

You can see what all the fuss is about when The Dangerous Summer pay a visit to Nottinghamshire on October 4.

Details: For more, go to https://www.rescuerooms.com/