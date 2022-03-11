Celebrated soprano Lise Davidsen brings one of her signature roles to the Metropolitan Opera for the first time as the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece.

The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta, tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus, and Thomas Allen as the Major-Domo.

Marek Janowski conducts.

Catch movies and opera at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

The other big star taking centre stage is the caped crusader himself with Robert Pattinson as The Batman (15), facing serial killer the Riddler and other celebrated villains as he attempts to fight corruption in Gotham City.

Still showing at the venue is The Duke (12A) with Jim Broadbent as a taxi driver who steals a priceless painting from the National Gallery as he fights for better rights for older people .

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg still on the trail of some fabled lost treasure in Uncharted (12A), wh ile Channing Tatum still has a four-legged co-star in Dog (12A).

And for younger film fans, there is animated fun in Sing 2 (U), while this weekend’s Kids’ Club film is more superhero action with Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) with showings on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Film times for the week (Friday, March 11 to Thursday, March 17):

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS (LIVE): Sat 17:55.

DOG (12A): Fri 15:50 18:00; Sat 15:00; Sun 15:30 20:45; Mon-Thu 15:50 18:00.

SING 2 (U): Fri 15:45; Sat 10:45 11:15 12:35 13:15; Sun 10:50 12:25 13:15 14:50; Mon-Thu 16:10.

THE BATMAN (15): Fri 15:45 18:10 19:20 20:40; Sat 11:30 13:50 16:30 17:20; 19:50 20:50; Sun 11:30 13:45 16:30 17:15 19:35 20:05; Mon-Thu 15:45 18:10 19:20 20:40.

THE DUKE (12A): Fri 15:50; Sat 13:20 15:30; Sun 13:20 15:00 17:20; Mon-Thu 15:50.

UNCHARTED (12A): Fri 18:15 20:20; Sat 11:20 17:20 20:00; Sun 11:15 17:50 20:20; Mon-Thu 18:15 20:20.

KIDS CLUB: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Sat & Sun 11:00