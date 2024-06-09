This year's Gate To Southwell Festival is the 17th edition and takes place in Kirklington from July 4 to 7.

​This year’s fast approaching Gate To Southwell Festival will boast more than its fair share of major music names – but talent from across the county will also be well represented at the event’s 17th edition.

​The festival takes place in Kirklington from July 4 to 7 and will be the only chance to catch the multi-Grammy award-winning folk, roots and Americana star Rhiannon Giddens performing in the UK this summer.

Other international names on the bill include The Fugitives, Manran, Blue Rose Code, Charm Of Finches, Daoiri Farrell, Suntou Susso, The Haar, Lizzie No, plus Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, and Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman.

Closer to home, the festival will also showcase some of the best acts in the East Midlands, including Starscreen, Littlewolf, The Terrible Parents, Porterhouse, The Levy Circus and the acclaimed duo Malc Slater & Rhydian Wyn.

Starscreen headline The Frontier Stage on Thursday, July 4, purveying ‘good old-fashioned dirty rock and roll’ and promoting their new album A Dangerous Pursuit Of Bliss. They blend rock, folk, blues and pop with influences as diverse as Tom Waits, Radiohead, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and more.

Littlewolf blend Americana and classic rock, and have played shows with various artists including Steve Earle, Lindisfarne and Dr Feelgood.

Porterhouse return to Gate To Southwell following their star turn last year. They play original Americana-influenced folk-roots material alongside covers by the likes of Lyle Lovett & Guy Clark, uniting vocal harmonies with haunting cello and double bass accompaniment.

Terrible Parents are a Southwell-based cello and acoustic guitar songwriting duo and married couple. They’re passionate, funny and energetic performers with songs about family life, the madness of the world and their experiences within it.

Rhiannon Giddens is star attraction at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival (Photo by Ebru Yildiz)

Five skilled and experienced musicians from the East Midlands, The Levy Circus have come together over the last 10 years to produce music that creates a memorable melodic experience for their audience. Impossible to define by just one musical genre, they embrace aspects of pop, soul, rock, Americana and folk.

Malc Slate is a singer/songwriter from Nottinghamshire. His music offers a fresh journey through life's highs and lows wrapped in rich, soulful sounds and a David Gray vibe.

Malc will be accompanied by Rhydian Wyn, a local performer, band leader and session guitarist, with a growing reputation as a refined, jazz-tinged bluesman.