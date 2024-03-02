Look forward to laughs galore at Notts venues with these top comedy performers

See Rob Beckett when he performs his new live show Giraffe.

One of the most popular stand-up performers on the circuit, Julian Clary will be hitting the stage at Nottingham Playhouse on April 27.

You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame. Julian Clary, renowned national trinket, is fixing to saddle up and head on out for his Western-themed 2024 UK tour.

For more on ticket availability, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Before then, there’s another comedy night on the way at Il Rosso in Mansfield. Funhouse Comedy Club returns to the venue on Thursday, April 11.

Topping the bill is the engaging Andrew Bird, who has appeared on TV on The Russell Howard Hour, was the support act on Michael McIntyre’s recent arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour.

With his personal appeal and superbly crafted, funny anecdotes, he enthralls his audiences.

Opening the night will be international stand-up comedian Paul Sinha, who has appeared on ITV’s Tonight at The London Palladium, is currently one of the ‘chasers’ on ITV’s quiz show The Chase and writer/host/presenter of Paul Sinha’s History Revision on Radio 4.The ex-GP has found the perfect balance of mixing politics with comedy.

Andrew Bird is one of the star performers at the latest Funhouse Comedy Club event in Mansfield.

His one-liners are delivered with crisp clarity and engaging warmth, creating an entertaining and captivating set.

Compere for the night is the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray, with his boundless energy and mix of news and comedy.

For more on tickets for the evening of comedy, you can go to https://www.ilrosso.co.uk/comedy.html

Finally, there’s a real treat to look forward to when Rob Beckett brings his latest live show Giraffe to ​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 11, 2025.

Julian Clary has a show visiting Nottingham Playhouse soon.

One of the UK’s finest comedians is back out on the road, smashing the life out of the M25, M1, M5 and any other road that’s in his way.

Star of the chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, Rob will bring his brand new show Giraffe everywhere, ensuring his audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

Rob said: "This is gonna be a big old tour. It’ll be tough being away from the family for a while. Don’t get me wrong, I love my children/podcast content providers but I do also enjoy a lie-in and a hotel buffet breakfast. So I’m sure I’ll cope.”

For more on the show and how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk