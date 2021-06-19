Lots of laughs in store at city venues later this year when top comics visit

Rob Brydon – A Night of Songs and Laughter can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 12.

Featuring a sensational live band, A Night of Songs and Laughter tells Rob’s personal musical journey from South Wales to the West End and beyond.

With a hugely entertaining and brilliantly unexpected selection of songs, Rob will regale audiences with hilarious tales from his distant and recent past.

See Rob Brydon when he comes to Nottingham later this year. (Photo credit: Shaun Webb)

Rob is perhaps best known for his hilarious performances in The Trip (and its sequels) alongside Steve Coogan and as the effervescent host of the hugely popular BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?

For ticket information, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

On October 22, Nottingham Playhouse plays host to popular comic and writer Jenny Eclair on her new tour.

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny confronts a new decade of decrepitude.

Bill Bailey will perform his latest standup show En Route To Normal.

Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she’s filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole? W

hat will her 60s hold for this 1960s babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Find out more on how to get hold of tickets for the show at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Finally, you can end the year in ribtickling style by seeing reigning Strictly champion and multi-talented comedian Bill Bailey when he performs his new show En Route To Normal at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 23.

Jenny Eclair

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again?In this new show, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the weird unreality of our new world.

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in our past, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, including his thoughts on the ‘sounds of lockdown’.

Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers (among many other things!) our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track and his new-found love of skydiving.En Route To Normal is not just a funny, heartwarming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange days.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

