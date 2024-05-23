Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big new movie out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15).

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in this much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world of the seminal Mad Max films.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.

Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy star in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week: Photo: Getty Images

While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Also still showing is action comedy The Fall Guy (12A), sci-fi drama Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A) and horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 (15).

For families, there is IF (U) and The Garfield Movie (PG).

And showing this weekend for bank holiday is a special 4K restored version of 90s classic Trainspotting (18).

Film times for the week (Friday, May 24 to Thursday, May 30 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15): Fri-Thu 17:00, 19:15, 20:10.

IF (U): Fri 11:00, 12:00, 14:30, 17:30; Sat 11:15, 13:10, 15:35, 16:45; Sun 12:00, 14:30, 16:45; Mon 11:15, 13:15, 15:45; Tue 11:15, 13:15, 15:40; Wed 11:15, 12:15; 15:40; Thu 11:15, 12:15, 13:30.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Fri 13:30, 16:45, 20:00; Sat 13:45; 17:55, 20:15; Sun 13:45, 17:10, 20:10; Mon 13:45, 16:00, 19:30; Tue & Wed 13:45, 15:45, 19:00; Thu 13:45, 16:00; 19:00.

The Fall Guy (12A): Sat-Wed 11:30.

The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri 11:30, 12:30, 14:00, 15:00, 16:30; Sat 11:10, 13:30, 14:20, 15:50; Sun 11:00, 13:20, 14:20, 15:40; Mon 11:00, 13:30, 14:20, 16:45; Tue & Wed 11:00, 13:20, 14:20, 16:45, 18:00; Thu 11:10, 13:35, 16:00.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (15): Fri 20:00; Sat 18:05; Sun 18:00; Mon 20:30; Tue & Wed 20:20; Thu 21:00.

Trainspotting (18) (4K Restoration): Sat 21:00; Sun 20:30; Mon 18:20.

Kids Club: The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Iron Claw (15): Thu 15:00.