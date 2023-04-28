Madness to play arena dates in Nottingham and Sheffield - and here's how to get tickets

Known for their raucous live sets, the tour will be teeming with hits from the Nutty Boys’ unrivalled back catalogue, along with some songs from the forthcoming new album.Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s, including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the tour.Tickets are on general sale via https://tix.to/MadnessMadness said: “WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”Madness emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late ‘70s and recently released a three-part original documentary series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area.