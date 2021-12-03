The Magic Of Motown is packed full of hits and is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham soon

Seen over the years by more than a million concertgoers, The Magic of Motown rounds off its 2021 UK tour with an eagerly-awaited show in the city that is not to be missed.

Now in its 16th year, the show’s producers describe the live tribute concert spectacular as “one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history”.

“Prepare for 40, back-to-back classic Motown hits,” explained show producer Michael Taylor, “plus glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.”

Music fans are invited to come along to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later this month and celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are recreated by a talented cast and band.

This breathtaking concert spectacular takes the audience on a musical journey through Motown Records’ famed back catalogue of unforgettable hit songs.

These include Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, (I Heard It Through The) Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amour, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

“Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year,” continued producer Michael Taylor, “as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town.”

Hit show The Magic of Motown is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham soon.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

It’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Come along and celebrate a brand new show for 2021 as the production reaches out to show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year.

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

Enjoy a blast from the past with The Magic of Motown.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as you are taken back down memory lane with all the Motown classics that you know and love.

For more on ticket availability for what should be a memorable concert experience, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

For more on entertainment news in the area, you can click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.