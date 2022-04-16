Magical improv show in store at The Squire as Spontaneous Potter drops in

Calling all Harry Potters fans in the area. Grab your wands, don your house robes, and apparate yourselves to the box office for this treat, presented by Spontaneous Players at the new, state-of-the-art Squire Performing Arts Centre.The smash hit Spontaneous Potter is an entirely improvised wizarding comedy play, based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title.Hilarity ensues as an entirely new Potter adventure is magically improvised on the spot – with live musical accompaniment.Previous titles performed include Harry Potter and the Chamber of Commerce, Harry Potter and the Neville Wears Prada, Harry Potter and the Struggle for a Decent Mortgage in This Economy.In addition to the evening performance at 7.30pm, there will also be a family show from 2pm.