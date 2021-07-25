Magical time is in store with a champion show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Illusionist Fernando Velasco is among those starring in Champions of Magic (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 2, 2022.

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production come to the UK next year following rave reviews and sell out shows across the globe.Catch the team as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions in this incredible show for the whole family.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on ‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon’, ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live’.

The Champions Of Magic present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.Champions Of Magic is on tour in the UK for a strictly limited run – now’s your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.Don’t miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Nottingham, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 23 July 2021, with prices starting from £29.75. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.