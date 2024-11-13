Magnificent Buildings tour sees top tenor Russell Watson visit Southwell Minster

See Russell Watson on his Magnificent Buildings tour.

​Russell Watson

​Southwell Minster, November 30.

The celebrated British tenor is embarking on a highly anticipated tour across the UK this autumn.

The Magnificent Buildings Tour will see Russell performing 19 shows in some of the country’s most stunning and historic abbeys and cathedrals.

​Following a series of sold-out performances over the last year, this tour promises to offer fans an unforgettable experience.

Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell will perform a selection of his most beloved hits, spanning his illustrious career.

​Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Russell said: "Performing in these magnificent venues is truly a dream come true.

"Each location has its own unique charm and history, which adds a magical element to every performance. No two shows are the same which makes it incredibly exciting and humbling to be able to sing in these incredible settings!”

For more, see russellwatson.com and weloveconcerts.com

