Theatregoers will have the rare chance to see top musical Chess when it is performed soon by Heanor Musical Theatre Company.Featuring music by ABBA duo Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with lyrics from the legendary Tim Rice, it contains the well-known chart hits One Night in Bangkok and I Know Him So Well, alongside the epic showstoppers of Nobody’s Side and Anthem.The story sees love affairs mixed with political intrigue as two chess grandmasters face off. A love triangle between Freddie Trumper, (played by Michael McIntyre’s singing fireman Andy Quinn), Anatoly Sergievsky (Kyle Fearn) and Florence Vassy (Sara Evans-Bolger) is set amongst simmering Cold War tensions underpinning continent-hopping chess tournaments.