The brand new Disney film Wish (U) is the big new movie out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.

In the Kingdom of Rosas, a 17-year-old girl named Asha senses a darkness, that no-one else does and passionately pleas to the stars for help – and gets more than what she bargained for in return.

Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine lead the voice cast.

Also new this week is the musical Journey to Bethlehem (PG) telling the familiar story of a young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility, a young man torn between love and honour and a jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown.

Ariana DeBose stars in the new Disney film Wish at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

The cast includes Antonia Banderas as Herod.

Also showing this week is a treat for Cliff Richard fans with showings of a show from his 2023 Blue Sapphire Tour.

With Christmas on the way, the High Street venue also has some festive favourites on the menu with Love Actually (15), It’s A Wonderful Life (U) and How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, November 24 to Thursday, November 30 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Cliff Richard: The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023 (U): Sat 19:00; Sun 15:00.

It’s A Wonderful Life (U): Sat 13:30; Sun 12:00.

Journey to Bethlehem (PG): Sat 14:10; Sun 14:00.

Love Actually (15): Fri 18:00; Sat 16:15; Sun 20:20, Tue 20:00.

Napoleon (15): Fri: 14:45, 16:45, 20:30; Sat 15:00, 19:40; Sun 16:15, 19:30; Mon 17:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Tue 17:10, 19:30, Wed 17:00, 19:30; Thu 15:30, 17:13, 20:30.

Thanksgiving (18): Fri 20:45; Sat 20:40; Sun-Thu 20:30.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Fri 14:20, 20:00, 20:35; Sat 16:25, 20:00; Sun 17:00, 20:00; Mon & Wed 16:40, 19:00, 20:30; Tue 16:40, 20:00; Thu 16:30, 19:00, 20:30.

The Marvels (12A): Fri: 16:00, 18:15; Sat 18:20; Sun 18:10; Mon & Wed 17:00; Wed 17:10.

Trolls Band Together (U): Sat 11:15.

Wish (U): Fri 14:30, 17:25; Sat 10:45, 12:30, 13:15, 15:30, 17:45; Sun 10:15 (sensory showing), 11:30, 12:15, 13:15, 14:30, 15:30, 17:45; Mon & Wed 16:40; Tue 17:15; Thu 15:00, 17:45.

Kid’s Club: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.