Performances by top performer Beverley Knight are not to be missed at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

​​Sheffield City Hall, October 23/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 24.

Beverley Knight’s biggest ever UK tour to date will see the Queen of British Soul perform special headline dates in some of the UK’s major cities, including visits to Nottingham and Sheffield venues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beverley Knight has been one of the UK’s most consistent artists for almost three decades now.

Most Popular

Celebrating her incredible career over the years, the tour also marks her milestone 50th birthday.

Back together with her live band, expect a fun-filled night where she will perform all of her classic hits, fan favourites, along with brand new songs.

Beverley said: “I am so looking forward to finally getting back on the road with my band again!“There is nothing like the energy of a live audience showing love in return for you giving them everything you’ve got.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details: For more, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk