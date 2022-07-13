Make your mind up to see The Fizz when they hit the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Fizz - aka Jay Aston, Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker - will be performing soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 29.

The Fizz are a British pop music group formed of three original members of Bucks Fizz – Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston.

To date, The Fizz have released three albums, two of which have charted in the Official UK Albums Chart.

The 2017 album The F-Z of Pop reached number 25, becoming the highest-charting Bucks Fizz-related album in 33 years.

More than 40 years ago, the song Making Your Mind Up was introduced to the British public on television’s Song for Europe show, and was chosen as the UK’s 1981 Eurovision Song Contest’s entry.

At the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin on April 4, 1981, the catchy pop song came out on top and later went to number one in the UK charts, launched a glittering career for the band.

Famously, the winning performance featured the boys in the band whipping off the girls’ skirts to reveal shorter skirts underneath.

Further hits such as Land Of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies followed during a glittering career.

Now, as The Fizz, the talented trio are touring the country again .

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.ukPhoto credit: Joseph Sinclair