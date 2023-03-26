Mansfield Choral Society members to make Atlantic Crossing in spring concert

Mansfield Choral Society's next concert is called Atlantic Crossing and takes place on April 22.

Queen Elizabeth's Academy, Mansfield, April 22, 7.30pm.

Mansfield Choral Society members are deep into rehearsals for their latest eagerly-awaited concert, to be titled Atlantic Crossing.

The show will contain a mix of music from both the USA and UK including John Rutter’s Requiem and a selection from Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in becoming a member of Mansfield Choral Society, check out the group’s website at www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk

Conducted by Diane Haslam, Mansfield Choral Society is a friendly choir for all ages that meets on Thursday evenings at Queen Elizabeth Academy, during term time.

Three main concerts are performed in most years, as well as supporting community events. The choir sings a wide range of pieces to suit all tastes, and sometimes teams up with other choirs, and an orchestra, for larger works in the choral repertoire.

Details: The concert gets under way at 7.30pm. Admission is £13 (accompanied under 16-year-olds get in for just £5). Tickets will be available on the door.