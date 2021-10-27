Mark Gatiss stars in his own adaptation of A Christmas Carol at Nottingham Playhouse

Nicholas Farrell and Mark Gatiss will head the cast of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story can be seen at the city centre theatre from October 29 to November 20.

Filled with spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted as you enter this supernatural Victorian world.Nicholas Farrell, familiar from TV and film, takes the starring role as Ebenezer Scrooge, while League of Gentlemen and Sherlock favourite Mark Gatiss returns to the Playhouse to play Jacob Marley.It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

For more on tickets for the production, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying our newspaper.