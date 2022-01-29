Nottingham Broadway Cinema, February 23.

This popular, important but unrepeated TV show is finally back for you all to enjoy!Before Joe Lycett, The Revolution Will be Televised, Lee Nelson, Dom Joly and Balls of Steel, The Mark Thomas Comedy Product was the show that set the agenda.From challenging corporations, exposing corruption, ending MPs’ careers and setting up a PR company at an arms fair, this show changed the law on tax and inherited wealth, and happily used just about every conceivable military vehicle in the cause of comedy.Showing his favourite clips and explaining what went on behind the scenes, Mark now tells the story of the programme in its fullest glory - from the risqué to the risky - in this cinematic live experience of mischief, adventure, and seven years of gunning for the dodgy folks out there, with a camera crew in tow.

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas will be making a return to Nottingham soon

