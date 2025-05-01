Marvel action drama Thunderbolts* heads up new movies at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of anti-heroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.
Florence Pugh heads the cast as Black Widow, alongside Lewis Pullman as The Sentry/The Void, while the rest of the cast includes Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko and Harrison Ford.
Also new this week is one for young movie fans with CBeebies favourite Bluey heading on to the big screen in Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (U).
This is an hour-long treat for fans of Bluey to enjoy, made up of eight episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food.
The compilation will showcase memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the Heeler’s skills in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.
Cooking has never been so much fun.
Film times for the week (Friday, May 2 to Thursday, May 8 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri 15:20, 17:40; Sat-Mon 10:30, 12:50, 15:15, 18:10; Tue-Thu 15:25, 17:45.
A Royal Night Out (10th Anniversary) (12A): Thu 20:00.
Bluey At The Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (U): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:40; Sat-Mon 10:00, 13:40.
Aladdin (Live Action) (PG): Sat-Mon 13:05.
Companion (15): Mon 19:45.
Goldbeak (PG): Sat 11:30; Sun & Mon 11:30 (sensory screening).
Sinners (15): Fri 17:15, 20:15; Sat-Mon 20:25; Tue & Wed 17:15, 20:10; Thu 17:00.
The Accountant 2 (15): Fri & Tue-Thu 17:20, 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:35, 20:25; Mon 20:15.
The Amateur (12A): Mon 17:35.
The Penguin Lessons (12A): Fri & Tue-Thu 14:45; Sat-Mon 15:45.
Thunderbolts* (12A): Fri 15:05, 17:50, 20:00; Sat 11:00, 13:50, 15:10, 16:45, 18:00, 19:35; Sun 11:00, 13:50, 15:15, 16:45, 18:00, 19:45; Mon 11:00, 13:50, 15:15, 16:45, 18:00; Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:45, 20:10.
Until Dawn (15): Fri 20:35; Sat-Mon 20:45; Tue-Thu 20:30.
Kids Club: Dog Man (U): Sat-Mon 11:00.
Silver Screen: A Royal Night Out (10th Anniversary) (12A): Thu 15:00.
