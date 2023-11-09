Marvel at The Marvels at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
While investigating a wormhole linked to the Kree, Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.
Brie Larson heads the cast as Carol Danvers, with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Still showing at the High Street venue this week are Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorcese’s acclaimed drama Killers of the Flower Moon (15), while a troubled security guard realises he’s on a night shift that won't be so easy to make it through in the horror flick Five Nights At Freddy’s (15).
For a slower pace – and appropriately for Remembrance weekened – there’s Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in The Great Escaper (12A).
And there is still plenty for youngsters enjoy with Trolls Band Together (U) and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U), as well as The Canterville Ghost (PG) for the weekend Kids Club.
This week also features the return of National Theatre Live to the Arc with a screening of Skylight live from London next Thursday (November 16) at 7pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Film times for the week (Friday, November 10 to Thursday, November 16, film times are subject to change, tickets for all screenings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
Five Nights at Freddy’s (15): Fri 17:50, 20:20; Sat, Sun & Thu 17:45, 20:20; Mon-Wed 17:40.
Killers of the Flower Moon (15): Fri 19:00; Sat 18:30; Sun-Thu 18:50.
NT Live: Skylight: Thu 19:00.
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Sat 11:40, 14:00; Sun 12:15, 14:25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 15:10, 17:25; Sat 16:10, Sun 16:35; Mon-Wed 17:00, 19:30; Thu 16:30.
The Marvels (12A): Fri 15:30, 16:30, 18:00, 19:40, 20:30; Sat & Sun: 12:00, 13:05, 14:30, 15:30, 18:00, 19:30, 20:20; Mon 17:30 (Subtitled), 20:00; Tue & Wed 17:30, 20:00; Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30.
Trolls Band Together (U): Fri 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:40, 13:30, 15:40, 17:10; Mon-Wed 16:40; Thu 16:30.
Kids Club: The Canterville Ghost (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: The Creator (12A): Thu 15:00.