Check out a forthcoming gig by The Mary Wallopers. (Photo by Sean McMahon)

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, December 19.

Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and friend Sean McKenna formed The Mary Wallopers as a three-piece ballad group, travelling the length and breadth of Ireland singing and collecting songs.

Their early live performances exuded a raw energy and first five-track EP - 2019’s A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers - captured their sound and ethos, one filled with warmth, intimacy, chaos and enough sparks to light any fire.

The band recently expanded to a seven-piece for live performances.

The Mary Wallopers’ self-titled debut album is out now digitally and on CD (vinyl due for release on January 13).

The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting tradition songs before dusting them down and reimagining them.

Details: For more, see www.marywallopers.com

