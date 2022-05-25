Maverick is back as Top Gun flies into Hucknall for big cinema fan night

And the High Street venue is staging another of it’s big fan events for the movie’s opening night with a replica Top Gun fighter jet cockpit parked outside the cinema on the night.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “This will be our fourth fan event since opening and customers will sit inside wearing a replica Maverick pilots helmet and have a professional photo plus receive souvenir posters, postcards and a bumper sticker for the car.

"The staff enjoyed a private midnight screening of the film this week and we unanimously agreed it was far superior the dated original and it’s the most fun I’ve had at the cinema in a very long time.”

Top Gun fans can have their photo taken sitting in the cockpit of a US fighter plane at the Arc Cinema's fan event

|Also out this week, and likely to be popular with older kids during half-term, is the further adventures of hamburger restaurateur Bob Belcher and his quirky family in The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG).

W ith schools now closed for half-term for the next week, the venue will be open every day from 10.30am with a Kids Club showing of The Bad Guys (U) at 11am each day from Saturday to Thursday.

Tickets will be just £3.50 for both children and adults.

Also still showing for youngsters each day at 11am will be Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG)

Film times for the week (Friday, May 27 to Thursday, June 2):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Sat 11:40 17:50; Sun 11:40; Mon-Thu 11:40 17:50.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Sat-Mon 15:40; Tue-Thu 13:05 15:40.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (15): Fri 12:35 15:30; Sat-Mon 17:35; Tue-Thu 17:35 20:30.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat-Thu 11:00 14:20.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE (PG): Fri 12:00 14:20; Sat-Mon 13:30 20:50; Tue-Thu 13:30 15:35 20:50.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A) (FAN EVENT): Fri 18:30 19:30 20:30.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 12:00 14:50 16:40 17:40; Sat & Sun 12:00 14:50 16:55 18:10 19:45 20:30; Mon 12:00 14:50 16:55 18:10 20:30; Tue-Thu 12:00 14:50 16:55 18:10 19:45 20:30.

KIDS CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.