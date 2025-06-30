Mean Girls brings sharp wit and teen dramas to Nottingham

Discover if the Mean Girls will get their comeuppance

An award-winning musical comedy based on a smash-hit teen film takes to the stage in Nottingham next year.

Mean Girls follows events at North Shore High, ruled by ‘the Plastics’ – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. But another girl, Cady, devises a plan to end their reign. Theatregoers are promised big characters, sharp wit and memorable songs.

The stage show, inspired by the 2004 film of the same name, opened in the West End in June 2024. It was seen by more than 330,000 people and ran for 12 months. Mean Girls was named Best New Musical award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards.

It has a book by celebrated American comedy writer and actress Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy and dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

Mean Girls runs at the Royal Concert Hall from Tuesday November 3 to Saturday November 7, 2026. It’s recommended for ages ten and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.