The star the new Disney Pixar film Lightyear, Buzz will be at the High Street venue on Saturday, June 18 between 10am and 12noon.

Mark Gallagher said: “Unlike our fan events, this is at no extra cost.

"Customers just need to come see the new Lightyear movie at 11am,11,30am or 12noon that day to meet everyone’s favourite space ranger, pose for photos and enter our colouring competition to win tickets.”

Meet Buzz Lightyear at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall on Saturday morning

Tickets are available now from the cinema website here.

Film times for the week (Friday, June 17 to Thursday, June 23):

GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT (15): Wed 20:00.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:20 17:35 19:35 20:15; Sat & Sun 13:50 14:20 16:55 19:40 20:40; Wed & Thu 14:45 17:45 20:15.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:50 15:50 17:10 18:05 20:20; Sat 11:00 11:30 12:00 13:40 16:00 17:20 18:20 20:50; Sun 11:00 11:30 12:00 13:40 16:00 17:20 18:20 18:35 20:50l Wed 15:40 17:55; Thu 15:40 17:55 19:50.

THE BLACK PHONE (15): Wed & Thu 15:00 17:30 20:45.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:50 17:30 20:35; Sat & Sun 13:15 15:55 20:00; Wed & Thu 15:00 17:45 20:30

KIDS CLUB: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.