Megaslam Wrestling to wow crowds at venues in Retford and Kirkby soon
Megaslam Wrestling
Retford Majestic Theatre, February 18/Festival Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, February 19.
Megaslam Wrestling are coming back to the area for a huge family entertainment show as part of their latest UK tour.Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 live events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the two Notts venues with a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.Promoters say the 2022 tour is the biggest and best to date and families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including a Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special main event that will be revealed on the evening.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.megaslam.co.ukPhoto: Nick Frewin/Brightflame Photography