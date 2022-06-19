See Matt Maltese in action at Nottingham Metronome in September

Nottingham Metronome, September 26.

English singer-songwriter Matt Maltese returns to the live circuit with an EU and US autumn tour, starting with a show at Metronome on Monday, September 26.

His style blends elements from indie pop, indie rock, and chamber pop.

Since releasing his debut single Even If It’s a Lie in 2015, Maltese has released three studio albums, and two EPs.

Like so many others in 2020, Maltese found himself stuck at home and dreaming of an escape.

Having first established himself as a songwriter with a knack for dry one-liners and a keen eye for self-deprecation, he has spent the years since releasing 2018 debut Bad Contestant searching for something more like sincerity.

A year later he released follow-up album Krystal and now comes third album Good Morning, It’s

Now Tomorrow. It’s an album filled with romance and light-hearted ruminations on both love and the future.

Details: For more, see https://metronome.uk.com/events/matt-maltese/