Michael Ball to bring new tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in 2024

​Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Ball has announced that he will be hitting the road across the UK in 2024 with his long-awaited headline tour ‘On With The Show’.
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Star singer Michael Ball is back on the road next year.

​The tour will include a visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 22.

Michael Ball is Britain’s leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter.

For more than 30 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions including Les Miserablés, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.

    In addition to a hugely successful radio broadcasting career, which includes his own Radio 2 show, he regularly tours the UK as a concert artist and has sold millions of albums over the last 30 years.

    For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​

