Michael Bublé to wow his fans in area with performance at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

See Michael Buble in 2023 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, May 7, 2023.

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Michael Bublé has announced his highly anticipated return to the UK with Higher next spring, Bublé’s first nationwide arena tour in more than four years.

Tickets to see him in Nottingham go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 21.

20 years after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher Tour, produced by TEG Live Europe, will kick off at London’s iconic The O2.

Bublé then takes to the road, travelling across the country with his charismatic, intimate show, an evening you won’t forget.

Performing his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from his phenomenal career, alongside songs from his No.1 album Higher, released earlier this year, the multi-Grammy winning showman will visit Nottingham on May 7.

Michael Bublé said: "I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it's going to be true arena spectacle! I'm so excited for people to experience it!

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That's it!"

Details: For more, see https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/artist-buble