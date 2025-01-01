Miles Jupp hits the road again with latest comic stand-up show On I Bang

Miles Jupp (Photo by Will Boase)

Miles Jupp – On I Bang

​Nottingham Playhouse, March 24.

Comedian and actor Miles Jupp’s highly acclaimed show – On I Bang – will continue to tour the UK through 2025, due to high demand following a complete sellout run earlier this year.

It can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse on March 24. Since Miles Jupp’s previous tour in 2017, he has played Emperor Francis I in Ridley Scott’s film Napoleon, a man who loses a battle, and consequently rather a lot of territory, in spectacular fashion.

He’s been in the TV reboot of The Full Monty on Disney Plus, as well as episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You. He’s also made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel.

Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery.

Obviously, he doesn’t wish to make a big deal of it, but the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room. So here he is with latest live show On I Bang.

Details: For more on tickets to see Miles in action, you can see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.